Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton Play an Underwater Show in ‘Dive Bar’ Video

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton take the literal approach to the video for their duet “Dive Bar,” adding a dash of undersea whimsy to the rowdy country-rock number. The song, from Brooks’ upcoming album Fun, was originally released in June and the two singers performed it live at Brooks’ July 19th. stadium show in Boise, Idaho.

Underwater bubbling noises precede any trace of music in the “Dive Bar” clip, and suddenly a group of musicians floats into view in full scuba gear, as if swimming to their respective instruments. Brooks and Shelton — both without scuba gear — are out front for this underwater performance, taking turns at their microphones and hamming it up with some synchronized dancing. At one point, they’re flanked by a pair of costumed dancers that nod to Katy Perry’s famed Left Shark moment at Super Bowl XLIX. In the final scene, the camera pulls out to reveal the interior of Ole Red, Shelton’s bar in downtown Nashville.

Brooks is currently on the road headlining his Stadium Tour, with his next show set for November 16th at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium. It will be the first concert in 16 years at the stadium, normally home to the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team. On December 2nd, A&E will air the first chapter of the two-part documentary, Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, examining the superstar’s life and career.

“Dive Bar” the song also spawned a seven-date tour of venues that, while not exactly dives, are considerably more intimate than the stadiums and arenas where Brooks normally performs. To date, he’s played five of these “Dive Bar” concerts in spots like Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, with two more yet to be announced.