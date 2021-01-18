Garth Brooks to Perform at President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Garth Brooks will be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday. The country star held a press conference on Monday to announce the news, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

“This an honor for me to get to serve,” he continued, “and it’s one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”

The announcement arrives on the 12th anniversary of Brooks’ performance for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, where he delivered “We Shall Be Free.” During Monday’s press conference, Brooks said he had “two or three options” in mind for his upcoming performance, noting that, “We were lucky enough to do ‘We Shall Be Free’ at the Obama inauguration, so I don’t think you’ll see that here.” He also sang at a Kennedy Center event to honor George W. Bush in 2010. Brooks was originally slated to perform at outgoing president Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, but later announced he would not be available, citing his tour schedule.

Brooks, who was recently named as a 2020 Kennedy Center Honoree alongside Joan Baez, joins previously announced inauguration performers Lady Gaga, who will perform the National Anthem, and Jennifer Lopez.