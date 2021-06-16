Garth Brooks Expands Summer Stadium Tour

When Garth Brooks takes the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 10th, it’ll mark the first stadium concert in the U.S. since the onset of the pandemic. Like all of Brooks’ scheduled concerts for this summer, it’s sold-out.

On Wednesday, Brooks extended his stadium run by announcing a new date in Nashville. The country music star will headline Nissan Stadium on July 31st. Tickets for the show go on sale June 25th at 10 a.m. CT.

The addition of the Nashville concert brings Brooks’ stadium tally for 2021 to seven. He’ll also play football fields in Salt Lake City; Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; Cincinnati; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Brooks also has an arena date in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo.

Brooks, known for such indelible country music hits as “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old),” “Rodeo,” “The Thunder Rolls,” and “Friends in Low Places,” was one of this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honorees. Jimmie Allen and Kelly Clarkson performed a musical tribute to the Oklahoma native at an event taped in Washington, D.C. In January, Brooks performed “Amazing Grace” at the inauguration of President Biden.

Here are Garth Brooks’ summer tour dates. All except for the Nashville concert are sold out.

July 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

July 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 23 — Cheyenne, WY @ Frontier Days

July 31 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 7 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 14 — Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium

September 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paul Brown Stadium

September 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium