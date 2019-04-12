Hear Maren Morris’ ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Song ‘Kingdom of One’

HBO’s Game of Thrones returns for its final few episodes on Sunday, April 14th, and accompanying the violent epic this time around will be For the Throne, an entire soundtrack of new songs by contemporary performers including Travis Scott and the National. The latest release from the album, which comes out April 26th, is Maren Morris’ defiant “Kingdom of One.”

While an acoustic guitar plays a descending, minor-key progression, Morris lists off a series of images that could have been pulled right from the show. “First light, sacrifice/Bird’s eye, saw the signs/Cold nights’ll take your life,” she sings, then nods to Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” with the line, “Reach out and touch your faith.” The tune grows more ominous and defiant as it reaches the chorus, with Morris intoning “So you wanna play God?/Come on/Is that all you got?/Come on,” with the same steely confidence that makes the show’s Cersei Lannister so difficult to dethrone.

Game of Thrones obsession aside, Morris has already had a busy start to the year, releasing her new album Girl in March and kicking off her headlining Girl: The World Tour at the same time. Morris is set to play the Tortuga Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend, but she’ll return to headliner status with an April 18th show in Houston, Texas.