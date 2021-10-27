Watch Gabby Barrett Perform ‘Footprints on the Moon’ on ‘Colbert’

Gabby Barrett appeared on The Late Show to perform her song “Footprints on the Moon,” off the singer’s 2020 album Goldmine. Playing with her live band, Barrett gave the rollicking song a sense of real passion and emotional fire.

Barrett released Goldmine, her debut album, last June via via Warner Music Nashville. The deluxe edition of the album will arrive November 19th.

The singer is one of five country artists set to be recognized as part of CMT’s Artists of the Year awards show, which will be back this fall in its usual form after hitting pause in 2020 to recognize pandemic frontline workers in healthcare, military, and education with the “CMT Honors Our Heroes” special. The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremonies, set to air live from Nashville, recognize the successes over the last 365 days of Barrett, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs.

Slated for Wednesday, October 13th, the 90-minute program takes place at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and airs live on CMT. Barrett will deliver a solo performance from the ceremony.