Gabby Barrett Details Debut Album ‘Goldmine’

Singer-songwriter Gabby Barrett recently scored her first Number One country hit with the vicious breakup song “I Hope,” making her the first solo female performer since 2017 to reach the top of the country charts with a debut single. On June 19th, she’ll release her debut album Goldmine via Warner Music Nashville.

Barrett had a hand in writing all but one of the tracks on Goldmine, which also includes a special new version of “I Hope” featuring pop performer Charlie Puth and an appearance by Shane & Shane on the song “Got Me,” which is out now. Ross Copperman and Zach Kale co-produced the release, with additional production work from Jimmy Robbins, Sam Martin, and Bryan Fowler.

An alum of American Idol, Barrett originally wrote “I Hope” in 2018 when she was starting to get into the mix with other Nashville writers. It originally started out as a song about forgiveness, and then took a sharp turn based on Barrett’s experiences.

“We just wrote from a perspective of me in high school, because I understand how bad relationships go,” she told Rolling Stone in March. “I think everybody does, because everybody goes through them. Thankfully, I’ve grown since then, but I’m glad people have connected to it really well.”

Gabby Barrett – Goldmine track list:

“I Hope” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite) “Thank God” (Gabby Barrett, Nicolle Galyon, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins) “Write It on My Heart” (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne) “Footprints on the Moon” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite) “You’re the Only Reason” (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Kear) “Goldmine” (Nicolle Galyon, Caitlyn Smith, Liz Rose) “The Good Ones” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick) “Jesus & My Mama” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Cliff Downs, Marti Dodson) “Hall of Fame” (Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac, Trannie Anderson, Zach Kale) “Got Me” feat. Shane & Shane (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Shane Barnard, Cade Foehner, Bryan Fowler) “Rose Needs a Jack” (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Joe Clemmons) “Strong” (Gabby Barrett, Emily Weisband, Ross Copperman) “I Hope” feat. Charlie Puth (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite, Charlie Puth)