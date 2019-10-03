G. Love Previews New Album ‘The Juice’ With Keb’ Mo’ Collab ‘Go Crazy’

G. Love holds the Special Sauce with the release of The Juice via Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers, a solo album with some all-star guests due January 17th.

Teaming up with blues singer-guitarist Keb’ Mo’, the first single from the album, “Go Crazy,” is a call for action aimed at provoking positive change in society.

“We’ve got the cure for all of your pent-up frustration. ‘Go Crazy’ is a party jam for our troubled times,” says G. Love (a.k.a: Garrett Dutton). “With so much bad news on the news every day, we have to work hard not to get swept away into a downward spiral of negative anxiety.”

Recorded in Nashville during a casual session with Keb’ Mo’, The Juice also features appearances by a slew of heavy hitters, including Robert Randolph, Marcus King, and Roosevelt Collier. But it was Keb’ Mo’ who most inspired the record, helping G. Love settle into one of his most prolific periods to date.

“Working with Keb’ was truly a lesson in the Delta Blues, but also a lesson deep into music and life itself,” G. Love says. “Every lyric, every story, every song, and every note played or sung by every musician on the record had to be just the right thing, played the right way, on the right beat, and with the right feeling and sentiment behind it.”

G. Love is currently celebrating the anniversaries of two milestone albums — the self-titled G. Love & Special Sauce (1994) and Philadelphonic (1999) — with a sprawling tour that takes him to Europe later this month.

Here’s the track list for The Juice:

1. “The Juice” (ft. Marcus King)

2. “SoulBQue” (ft. Roosevelt Collier)

3. “Go Crazy” (ft. Keb’ Mo’)

4. “Shake Your Hair”

5. “Fix Your Face” (ft. Keb’ Mo’)

6. “She’s the Rock”

7. “Diggin’ Roots” (ft. Ron Artis)

8. “Shine On Moon” (ft. Keb’ Mo’)

9. “Birmingham” (ft. Robert Randolph and Keb’ Mo’)

10. “Drinkin’ Wine”

11. “The Juice” (Reprise)