 G. Love Enlists Homebound Fans for New 'Shake Your Hair' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next 'RS Interview: Special Edition' With Peter Staley Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

G. Love Enlists Homebound Fans for New ‘Shake Your Hair’ Video

“This has been a wonderful time for connections,” says the Philadelphia songwriter, who released the solo album ‘The Juice’ earlier this year

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

G. Love enlists his homebound fans for a new music video for his song “Shake Your Hair.” In typical G. Love fashion, the track is a funky jam with a hooky chorus and rapid-fire lyrical delivery.

“‘Shake Your Hair’ is a song sharing the flavor of R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World’ and Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,” says the Philadelphia songwriter. “The lyrics are a huge list of where-we-are-at pop culture references with the sentiment that our ‘American Empire’ could be all done.”

The video was the idea of fellow Philadelphia native Steve Condon, who has steered inventive music videos for Old Dominion (“No Such Thing As a Broken Heart”) and Shawn Lacy. Director Steve hit me up shortly after all our tours were cancelled due to COVID-19 and said let’s do something remote,” G. Love says. “Despite all the negatives, this has been a wonderful time for connections.”

G. Love, real name Garrett Dutton, wrote “Shake Your Hair” with Keb’ Mo’ and Gary Nicholson, a track off his latest album The Juice, released in January and co-produced by Keb’ Mo’. Last fall, he premiered the album track “Go Crazy,” another collaboration with the bluesman.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: G. Love, Keb' Mo'

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.