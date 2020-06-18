G. Love Enlists Homebound Fans for New ‘Shake Your Hair’ Video

G. Love enlists his homebound fans for a new music video for his song “Shake Your Hair.” In typical G. Love fashion, the track is a funky jam with a hooky chorus and rapid-fire lyrical delivery.

“‘Shake Your Hair’ is a song sharing the flavor of R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World’ and Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,” says the Philadelphia songwriter. “The lyrics are a huge list of where-we-are-at pop culture references with the sentiment that our ‘American Empire’ could be all done.”

The video was the idea of fellow Philadelphia native Steve Condon, who has steered inventive music videos for Old Dominion (“No Such Thing As a Broken Heart”) and Shawn Lacy. Director Steve hit me up shortly after all our tours were cancelled due to COVID-19 and said let’s do something remote,” G. Love says. “Despite all the negatives, this has been a wonderful time for connections.”

G. Love, real name Garrett Dutton, wrote “Shake Your Hair” with Keb’ Mo’ and Gary Nicholson, a track off his latest album The Juice, released in January and co-produced by Keb’ Mo’. Last fall, he premiered the album track “Go Crazy,” another collaboration with the bluesman.