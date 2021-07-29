 'Front and Center' 2021 Lineup: Glen Campbell, Old Dominion - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Country Music

Glen Campbell’s Last Recorded Performance to Kick Off ‘Front and Center’ New Season

Public television’s concert series returns in August with John Hiatt, Old Dominion, Sangeeta Kaur, and more

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Front and Center, Glen Campbell

A 2008 performance by Glen Campbell opens the new season of 'Front and Center,' airing August 1st on Public Television.

Front and Center, the public television concert series, has announced its 10th season lineup and premiere date. The new season includes eight performances by artists ranging from Americana icon John Hiatt to mainstream country duo Maddie & Tae.

But Season 10 actually kicks off with an older concert — a 2008 performance by Glen Campbell at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. It’s billed as the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s last recorded concert and includes timeless Campbell hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Galveston,” and “Wichita Lineman.” Campbell died in 2017. Taped around the release of the vocalist’s 2008 covers album Meet Glen Campbell, the set list includes his versions of songs by Tom Petty and Foo Fighters and finds Campbell backed up by punk guitarist Todd Youth, who died in 2018.

Front and Center’s new episodes were filmed at the Hutton Hotel’s Analog concert space in Nashville (both before the pandemic and under Covid safety protocols). The lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Old Dominion, Lady A, and New Age artist Sangeeta Kaur, who filmed her show in L.A.

Along with airing on public television (check local listings), Front and Center’s season will stream on the series YouTube page.

August 1 – Glen Campbell
August 8 – Dustin Lynch
August 15 – Brantley Gilbert
August 22 – Old Dominion
August 29 – Lady A
September 5 – Maddie & Tae
September 12 – John Hiatt with Jerry Douglas and special guest Tommy Emmanuel
September 19 – Sangeeta Kaur with special guests Jon Anderson and Jake Shimabukuro

