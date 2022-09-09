Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Evokes the California Coast on New Single ‘Born & Raised’

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has released a new single, “Born & Raised.” The rollicking track was recorded with producer Vance Powell and features Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Doro, along with keyboardist Mike Webb and steel guitarist Luke Schneider.

The reflective song sees Shiflett referencing his West Coast home with a country soul as he sings, “You might change but I’m-a stay the same/ Where I was born and raised.”

“My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,” Shiflett said in a statement. “I hadn’t done much traveling post-covid lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

“Born & Raised” is Shiflett’s second recent single with Powell following “Long, Long Year,” which dropped in July. That track marked the musician’s first new solo music since his 2019 album, Hard Lessons.

Shiflett will be touring select dates in the U.S. in December, with stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He will also perform at BeachLife Ranch Festival 2022 in Redondo Beach, CA in September.