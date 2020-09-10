Florida Georgia Line Celebrate Longnecks, Parking Lots, and Hank in New Song ‘Long Live’

Florida Georgia Line sing the praises of carefree weekends in “Long Live,” the CMA-nominated duo’s latest single. The new release follows their country radio hit “I Love My Country,” which arrived earlier in 2020.

Written by FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley with Corey Crowder, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, “Long Live” is an ode to small-town Friday nights that recalls the duo’s early hits like “Cruise” and “’Round Here.” “Long live all the small-towners/Sun up to sun-downers/That old-school Haggard and Hank,” they sing in the chorus.

Along the way, they recall familiar images of longnecks, trucks, and unnamed dirt roads, a kind of country-lifestyle pastiche that’s been their bread and butter since exploding onto the scene in 2012 with “Cruise.” Co-produced by Hubbard and Kelley with Crowder, “Long Live” boasts their trademark beefed-up drums, programmed beats, and a melodic guitar hook that snakes through the recording before clocking out in a succinct two-and-a-half minutes.

“Long Live” is Florida Georgia Line’s first release since the 6-Pack EP, which came out in May and included “I Love My Country” as well as “Beer:30” and the Songland contribution “Second Guessing.” The duo’s previous album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country was released in early 2019 and included the singles “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It.”