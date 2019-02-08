Hear Florida Georgia Line’s Giddy Ode to ‘Y’all Boys’

Florida Georgia Line are joined by newcomer Hardy on the energetic song “Y’all Boys,” a tribute to small-town, easygoing Southern men like themselves. This follows their recent ode “Women” as the latest release from the upcoming album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

Built around a rumbling, rockabilly-style guitar riff, “Y’all Boys” starts by bringing up “those boys who got the kind of ride, gets 55 to the gallon/They listen to that new school, never heard of George or Alan” and then saying, well, this song isn’t really about them. It’s not without humor, though, as Tyler Hubbard points out that the guys for whom the song is not intended likely also “ain’t got a buddy named Buddy.” Hardy, the performing moniker of songwriter Michael Hardy, co-wrote “Y’all Boys” with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Brett Tyler. After signaling his affinity for “homemade alcohol on a Saturday night,” he gets his own verse and suggests that girls who “grew up on some street” eventually fall for similarly laid-back country guys.

Florida Georgia Line have shown off a few different sides in the run-up to releasing Can’t Say I Ain’t Country on February 15th. Months back, they tried out Lumineers-style folk-pop with “Simple,” swerved into R&B slow-jam territory with “Talk You Out of It” and most recently joined up with Jason Derulo on the gospel-tinged “Women.”

This summer, Florida Georgia Line will lead the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, featuring guests Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen, with Hardy and Canaan Smith also appearing on select dates.