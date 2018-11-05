Florida Georgia Line’s Nashville Teepee Vandalized

Florida Georgia Line officially opened their new “creative compound” in Nashville last week with an industry party. Over the weekend, vandals damaged a structure outside the complex, which is also home to FGL member Brian Kelley’s Tribe Kelley Trading Post, an apparel and accessories boutique.

Surveillance video posted on the Tribe Kelley Facebook account shows a group of four people systematically dismantling a teepee on the property. The teepee and the Tribe Kelley Trading Post, operated by Kelley and his wife Brittney, have been a fixture on 21st Avenue in the Hillsboro Village neighborhood since late 2017.

According to the Facebook post, the vandalism occurred late Saturday evening. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Kelley and his partner in FGL, Tyler Hubbard, assembled their businesses, including a new event space called Meet + Greet and their Tree Vibez Music publishing company, under the umbrella of the new “creative compound.”

“We wanted to create a place in Nashville that brings together music, fashion, business … even coffee, all under one roof,” Hubbard said at the October 30th opening. “Tyler and I are always creating, doing,” added Kelley, “and to be able to open up this space and share all of its creative energy and good vibes with our Nashville community is special.”

Florida Georgia Line, who released the new single “Talk You Out of It,” also own the popular FGL House bar and restaurant in Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district.