Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Says He’s Tested Positive for Covid-19

Updated: Florida Georgia Line will not be performing on Wednesday’s CMA Awards, following the Covid-19 diagnosis of FGL member Tyler Hubbard. In a statement, the CMA said Hubbard was never on site for rehearsals prior to his positive test: “It does reassure us that our protocols are working… Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.” Read the CMA’s full statement below.

Tyler Hubbard, one half of the country-music duo Florida Georgia Line, says he’s tested positive for Covid-19. The Georgia half of the band, known for mega-hits like “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” and “May We All,” posted the news of his diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, saying he’s currently asymptomatic and is quarantining on his tour bus away from his wife and children.

“Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful,” Hubbard wrote alongside a photo of him outside his bus, parked near his home’s garage. On Sunday, he quizzed his followers with another photo of the bus, asking them to guess why it’s in the driveway. “Some of y’all guessed it…,” he wrote on Monday.

Florida Georgia Line, made up of Hubbard and Florida’s Brian Kelley, are scheduled to perform their song “Long Live” at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville. There’s no word yet if the performance will go ahead as planned. Reps for the CMA and Florida Georgia Line did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Hubbard is the second scheduled CMA Awards performer to test positive this week. Lee Brice also received a Covid-19 diagnosis and will no longer be appearing at Wednesday’s show, where he was to duet with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Charles Kelley, of the country trio Lady A, will join Pearce instead.

Rehearsals for the CMA Awards are currently underway. The show will air live November 11th on ABC from the Music City Center in Nashville.

On behalf of the Country Music Association:

As you may have heard, unfortunately Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard both tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to join us for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Although this is incredibly disappointing, not only for the show but also for CMA personally as we care deeply for these artists and only want the best for them and their families, it does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.

We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint. Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE and of course practicing social and physical distancing.

We have an incredible show planned and look forward to bringing the Country Music community together. However, our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our artists, our crew and our staff. That will never be compromised.