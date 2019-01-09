Florida Georgia Line Announce Tour Dates for Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour

Florida Georgia Line have announced a new summer tour. The Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour gets underway on June 13th in Rogers, Arkansas.

Named after the title of their upcoming fourth album, due February 15th, the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour will run through September, hitting major markets like Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Irvine, California.

Dan + Shay, on pace to become the most successful country-radio duo since Florida Georgia Line, will open all shows, along with up-and-coming singer Morgan Wallen. Canaan Smith and new artist Hardy will appear on select dates.

Florida Georgia Line will also headline a multi-artist lineup at their own FGL Fest. Set for September 7th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, the concert includes Dan + Shay, Mitchell Tenpenny and rapper Nelly. What was to be the inaugural FGL Fest was canceled last year because of weather.

Made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, the duo of Florida Georgia Line have already released two singles from their new LP: the rootsy Number One “Simple” and current release “Talk You Out of It.” They recently wrapped up a mini-residency in Las Vegas. Tickets for the summer tour go on sale January 25th.

Here are the dates for the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour:

June 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

June14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

June15 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

July 11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

July12 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center*

July13 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion*

July18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion*

July19 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

July20 — Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July25 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

July26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

July27 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

August 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

August2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

August3 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

August8 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August9 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August15 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

August16 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain+

August17 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium+

August22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+

August23 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center+

August24 — Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater+

August29 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre+

August30 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

August31 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

September 7 — Indianapolis, IN – Indianapolis Motor Speedway @ FGL Fest

September 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre+

September 13 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+

September 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater+

September 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

September 20 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater+

September 21 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater+

September 26 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre+

September 27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

September 28 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre+

*HARDY

+Canaan Smith