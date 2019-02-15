See Florida Georgia Line’s Silky ‘Talk You Out of It’ on ‘Fallon’

Florida Georgia Line celebrated the release of their new album in style, performing “Talk You Out of It” on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, the duo’s fourth studio album, is out now.

Performing in a neon-lit cube on the Tonight Show stage, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley got into slow-jam mode with “Talk You Out of It,” the second single released from Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. With lyrical references to bottles on ice and Luther Vandross, the song turns the simple act of opting not to go out into something bordering on seductive and sexy. And though it’s obviously indebted to Nineties R&B, their recording mixes in accents of pedal steel and banjo that add an otherworldly feel. Currently, it’s Number 28 on the Country Airplay chart.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country also includes the folk-pop lead single “Simple,” which previously reached Number One. In recent weeks, the duo has released additional songs including the rowdy “Y’all Boys” and soulful “Women,” featuring an appearance by Jason Derulo. This summer, FGL will headline the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour beginning June 13th in Rogers, Arkansas, and featuring guests Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen.