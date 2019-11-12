See Florida Georgia Line Perform ‘Simple,’ ‘Blessings’ on ‘Kimmel’

Florida Georgia Line appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two songs, “Simple” and “Blessing.” Both tracks come off the duo’s recent fourth album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, which dropped back in February.

“It feels amazing to be back with ya’ll,” singer Tyler Hubbard told the audience before playing “Blessings,” a twanging country ballad that imagines a happy relationship between two people. He added, “Help us out if you know it.” For “Simple,” the group took a more lively approach, with both frontmen on guitar and vocals.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country marked the follow-up to the band’s 2016 effort Dig Your Roots, which included three No. 1 singles. “You can say a lot of things,” frontman Brian Kelley said in a statement around the release. “You can call somebody a lot of different names and have a lot of different opinions, but at the end of the day, when it comes to me and Tyler, you can’t say we ain’t country.”

Florida Georgia Line will be performing as part of the Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney next year. The trek kicks off April 18th in Arlington, Texas and continues through August 29th in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Tickets are on sale now.