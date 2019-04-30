Florida Georgia Line to Headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Florida Georgia Line have often admitted they owe a lot of their success to SiriusXM. The satellite radio company’s modern-country channel the Highway debuted FGL’s mega-hit “Cruise” before the band even had its deal with Republic Nashville. Now, the duo are returning the favor, teaming up with SiriusXM to perform a listener appreciation concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Set for May 29th, the performance will mark the first full concert at the historic Ryman by the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. The concert will air live at 8:00 p.m./CT on the Highway (ch. 56) and via the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the concert.

“There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play,” Kelley said in a statement. “We are so excited for this show and can’t wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!”

“The first time BK and I heard ourselves on the radio was on SiriusXM,” Hubbard said. “So, to come together now for our first full-blown concert at the Ryman is really special.”

Florida Georgia Line released their latest album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country in February. On June 13th, they’ll launch their summer tour with Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen in Rogers, Arkansas.