Hear Florida Georgia Line Embrace Diversity in New ‘People Are Different’

Florida Georgia Line have released “People Are Different,” the latest track from the group’s upcoming 2019 album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

Following in a similar path to recent hits like Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along” and Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good,” FGL’s latest single, a pensive down-tempo soft-rock ballad, preaches the embracing of difference and diversity, “no matter what shape, no matter what color.”

The track features lead singer Tyler Hubbard rattling off a list of opposites: “Left wing / right wing / jailhouse / freedom ring / old-school / new-school / everything in between,” he sings.

Written by Hillary Lindsey, Michael Hardy and Mark Hollman, “People Are Different” is the most explicitly socially conscious song the duo has released to date. The song arrives just a month after Florida Georgia Line’s November release of “Talk You Out of It,” a sultry slow-jam that has already cracked the Top 20.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country will be in stores February 15th.

Florida Georgia Line – Can’t Say I Ain’t Country track listing:

1. “Tyler Got Him a Tesla” (featuring Brother Jervel)

2. “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy)

3. “Simple” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

4. “Talk You Out of It” (Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers, Alysa Vanderheym)

5. “All Gas No Brakes” (featuring Brother Jervel)

6. “Speed of Love” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt)

7. “Women” (featuring Jason Derulo) (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jason Derulo, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

8. “People Are Different” (Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey)

9. “Told You” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Dallas Davidson)

10. “Sack’a Puppies” (featuring Brother Jervel)

11. “Y’all Boys” (featuring Hardy) (Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Brett Tyler)

12. “Small Town” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

13. “Sittin’ Pretty” (Nick Donley, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell)

14. “Catfish Nuggets” (featuring Brother Jervel)

15. “Can’t Hide Red” (featuring Jason Aldean) (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Rob Hatch, James McNair, Ben Stennis)

16. “Colorado” (Drew Green, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps)

17. “Like You Never Had It” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Mark Holman, Morgan Wallen)

18. “Swerve” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

19. “Blessings” (Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Tom Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Jordan Schmidt, Ernest K. Smith)