Florida Georgia Line Ready New Album ‘Can’t Say I Ain’t Country’

Florida Georgia Line have announced the title and release date for their fourth studio album. Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, the follow-up to 2016’s Dig Your Roots, arrives February 15th via their longtime label home Big Machine Label Group.

Since capping off the Dig Your Roots album cycle, which included three Number One singles, the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have released a trio of new songs: the bouncy chart-topper “Simple,” current single “Talk You Out of It” and the rootsy “Colorado.” Presumably, the new material will appear on Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, but a track list has yet to be announced.

“You can say a lot of things. You can call somebody a lot of different names and have a lot of different opinions, but at the end of the day, when it comes to me and Tyler, you can’t say we ain’t country,” Kelley said in a statement of the album’s title — perhaps a bit of subtle trolling of those who have criticized the hip-hop and pop-influenced group.

Florida Georgia Line are currently at the tail end of their first Las Vegas residency, a five-show run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that saw the band delivering hits like “Cruise,” “Get Your Shine On” and “Dirt.” Last week, the duo received its first Grammy nomination for their juggernaut collaboration with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be.”

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard has also entered the national conversation on gun control. The singer teamed up with the Toms apparel company and its End Gun Violence Together campaign to lobby for universal background checks. A gun owner himself, Hubbard recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his reasons for getting involved in the initiative. “Whether it’s at a country bar or a country concert, every artist in our genre has been affected by gun violence directly or indirectly, and it’s something that really hits close to home and something that everybody wants to talk about, but doesn’t really know how to,” he said. “But there’s no better time than now.”