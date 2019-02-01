Florida Georgia Line, Jason Derulo Offer Praise in New Song ‘Women’

Florida Georgia Line have released “Women,” the latest offering from their upcoming album Can’t Say I Ain’t Country. Featuring Jason Derulo, the song is the latest in a series of country tunes sung by male performers (Keith Urban’s “Female,” Dierks Bentley’s “Woman, Amen”) and dedicated — with varying degrees of success — to the opposite gender.

“Women, beautiful women/We’re all better off with ’em right by our side,” the duo sings over a soulful R&B groove.

“It’s a good reminder that we wouldn’t be here without women,” the group says in a release about the song, which was written by FGL’s Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Derulo, alongside David Garcia and Josh Miller.

In the newly released video for the track, Hubbard, Kelley and Derulo are seen working on the song at Los Angeles’ Nightbird Studio.

“It makes me think about my wife, and my grandma, and my mom, and just encompassing the beauty of their spirit,” says Kelley.

“I feel you, man,” replies Derulo, who worked with Florida Georgia Line in 2014 on a remix version of their song “This Is How We Roll.”

Following the group’s recent release “People Are Different,” “Women” is the latest Florida Georgia Line track to position the group as more mature artists who have grown since their party-heavy hitmaking days earlier in the decade.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is out February 15th. Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, with the supporting lineup of Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith and Hardy, gets underway June 13th in Rogers, Arkansas.