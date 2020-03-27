Florida Georgia Line Return to Party Mode With New Song, ‘I Love My Country’

Florida Georgia Line reaffirm their country credentials and party-friendly reputation in the new song “I Love My Country,” the first release from the duo’s upcoming fifth album.

Penned by Corey Crowder (who also takes over the reins as producer), Ernest K Smith, and Charlie Handsome, “I Love My Country” is a fist-pumping collision of banjo, beats, riffs, and country imagery that’s solidly in Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley’s wheelhouse. “Drinkin’ beer out the can, liquor out the bottle, how the good Lord intended it, yes he did,” sings Hubbard, employing a melody that, like Kane Brown’s “Short Skirt Weather” before it, looks to the Nineties heyday of country music. But maybe that’s the point: “I love my country, I love my country up loud,” they conclude in each chorus, inviting you to do the same.

Florida Georgia Line’s most recent album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, was released in 2019 and included the hits “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It.” Hubbard and Kelley also joined up with Justin Bieber for an oddball country remix of the hit “Yummy” earlier in 2020.

The duo had originally been scheduled to kick off the Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney in April, but several of the early dates in that trek were postponed over COVID-19 concerns. As of now, Florida Georgia Line are set to join up with Chesney beginning May 30th. Hubbard and Kelley also pledged $1,000 to each of the employees at their FGL House bar in downtown Nashville, which is temporarily shuttered during the coronavirus outbreak.