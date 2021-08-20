Florida Georgia Line Cancel Tour, Cite Rising Covid Cases

Florida Georgia Line have canceled their 2021 I Love My Country Tour. The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley issued a statement on Friday citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe,” Hubbard said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

“Everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” Kelley said. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Florida Georgia Line’s tour was set to launch September 24th in Atlanta and run through mid-November. Refunds will be automatically issued to ticketholders via their original payment method.

The band’s cancellation is the latest in a string of country tours being affected by the pandemic. Garth Brooks canceled the remainder of his 2021 Stadium Tour earlier this week, and the Cadillac Three and Blackberry Smoke both canceled dates after members of the bands tested positive.

FGL’s Hubbard tested positive for Covid-19 back in November, prompting Florida Georgia Line to cancel their performance at that month’s CMA Awards.