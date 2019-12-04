Florida Georgia Line Show Life at Home in New ‘Blessings’ Video

Florida Georgia Line have released the music video for their anthem “Blessings,” a family-focused clip that features the wives of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, along with other members of their families. Shot in Florida and Nashville, along with scenes in Arizona’s Lost Dutchman State Park, the clip showcases a more reserved, contemplative side of the high-energy country duo.

FGL have been on a major giving-back kick this season. Hubbard and Kelley hosted a yard sale at their Nashville compound last month that benefited Home Street Home Ministries, and presented an evening of music to support the USO just before Thanksgiving at their bar-restaurant FGL House. With the release of “Blessings,” they also announce a toy drive together with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville that will help to provide toys and art supplies for those in need.

“Always take time to count your blessings,” Kelley and Hubbard sing in the chorus to “Blessings,” written by the pair with Tom Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Jordan Schmidt, and Ernest K. Smith. The song is the final track on the band’s latest album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country.

Since forming in 2012, Florida Georgia Line have helped to redefine country music with their mix of progressive production and good-time lyrics. Their breakout single “Cruise” was named Number 63 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Songs of the 2010s.