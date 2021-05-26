Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 Fall Tour

After venturing off on respective solo projects, the members of Florida Georgia Line — Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — are regrouping for a new tour. The I Love My Country Tour 2021 kicks off in late September in Atlanta and runs through November.

Named for a song off FGL’s latest album, Life Rolls On, the tour features Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin as opening acts and hits 29 cities, including New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Seattle on November 20th. Tickets go on sale June 4th at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is presented by Old Camp Whiskey, sponsored by T-Mobile, and produced by Live Nation.

Florida Georgia Line released Life Goes On in February. In April, Kelley put out his first solo effort, the six-track EP BK’s Wave Pack, featuring beach-country songs like “Beach Cowboy” and “Party on the Beach.” Hubbard joined Tim McGraw in January to release the collaborative single “Undivided.” The country singers performed their call for unity during the Celebrating America concert on Inauguration Day.

Last November, Hubbard and Kelley appeared on Storme Warren’s SiriusXM show to refute rumors that Florida Georgia Line were splitting up. “Somebody sent me an article two days ago that me and BK were breaking up,” Hubbard said to Warren. “And I thought, ‘Well, that’s news to me.'”

Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Tour dates:

September 24 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

October 1 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

October 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

October 7 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

October 8 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

October 9 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

October 14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 15 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

October 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 21 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 23 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

November 4 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 5 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

November 6 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

November 7 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

November 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

November 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 13 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

November 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

November 19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena