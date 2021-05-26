Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 Fall Tour

After venturing off on respective solo projects, the members of Florida Georgia Line — Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — are regrouping for a new tour. The I Love My Country Tour 2021 kicks off in late September in Atlanta and runs through November.
Named for a song off FGL’s latest album, Life Rolls On, the tour features Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin as opening acts and hits 29 cities, including New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Seattle on November 20th. Tickets go on sale June 4th at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is presented by Old Camp Whiskey, sponsored by T-Mobile, and produced by Live Nation.
Florida Georgia Line released Life Goes On in February. In April, Kelley put out his first solo effort, the six-track EP BK’s Wave Pack, featuring beach-country songs like “Beach Cowboy” and “Party on the Beach.” Hubbard joined Tim McGraw in January to release the collaborative single “Undivided.” The country singers performed their call for unity during the Celebrating America concert on Inauguration Day.
Last November, Hubbard and Kelley appeared on Storme Warren’s SiriusXM show to refute rumors that Florida Georgia Line were splitting up. “Somebody sent me an article two days ago that me and BK were breaking up,” Hubbard said to Warren. “And I thought, ‘Well, that’s news to me.'”
Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Tour dates:
September 24 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
September 26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
October 1 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
October 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
October 7 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
October 8 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
October 9 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
October 14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 15 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
October 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 21 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 23 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
November 4 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
November 5 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
November 6 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
November 7 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
November 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
November 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 13 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
November 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
November 19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena