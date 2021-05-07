The Flatlanders Reunite for New Album ‘Treasure of Love’

Back in 2009, the Flatlanders released Hills and Valleys, their last album of original recordings. A dozen years later, the Texas trio of Butch Hancock, Joe Ely, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore reunite for a new record: Treasure of Love will be released July 9th.

The LP is technically the follow-up to 2012’s The Odessa Tapes, but that project consisted of unreleased recordings from the early Seventies. The 15 tracks on Treasure of Love are the product of a fresh recording session, primarily classic songs that have peppered the Flatlanders’ live set for the past five decades. A few originals also make the cut.

Treasure of Love arrives with the band’s rendering of “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” the 1930s Mississippi Sheiks song that’s been covered by everyone from Bob Wills to Jack White. For the Flatlanders, the song served as a reliable concert closer.

“I like to say that this album evolved more than it was recorded,” Ely said in a release. “We’d been chipping away at these songs for a while without ever really finishing anything, so when lockdown started, it seemed like the perfect time to really focus on it.”

Ely released the solo album Love in the Midst of Mayhem last year, Hancock put out War and Peace in 2006, and Gilmore teamed up with Dave Alvin for 2018’s Downey to Lubbock.

“A lot of groups our age are either dead or not speaking to each other anymore, but I think part of the reason the Flatlanders are still together is that we’ve all had our own separate careers along the way,” Gilmore said in a statement.

Treasure of Love will be released on Rack’em Records/Thirty Tigers. Here’s the tracklist:

1. “Moanin’ of the Midnight Train”

2. “Long Time Gone”

3. “Snowin’ on Raton”

4. “She Smiles Like River”

5. “Love Oh Love Please Come Home”

6. “Give My Love to Rose”

7. “Treasure of Love”

8. “Satin Shoes”

9. “The Ballad of Honest Sam”

10. “Mama Do the Kangaroo”

11. “She Belongs to Me”

12. “I Don’t Blame You”

13. “Mobile Blues”

14. “Ramblin’ Man”

15. “Sittin’ on Top of the World”