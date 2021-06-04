Flatland Cavalry Plot Summer Tour, Release Celebratory New Song ‘Gettin’ By’

Flatland Cavalry gear up for the July 2nd release of their new album Welcome to Countryland with a string of just announced tour dates. The Texas country-roots band’s headlining Welcome to Countryland Tour kicks off this weekend and runs through September and includes a few shows supporting Luke Combs.

Along with the confirmed tour, Flatland Cavalry released the second track off their upcoming LP. “Getting’ By” is a fiddle-heavy, front-porch ballad about celebrating the end of a hard week and the small victory of making ends meet. “Raise a toast to the stars, can up to the sky,” sings the group’s Cleto Cordero.

“I wrote ‘Gettin’ By’ over a Zoom session with my new pal, Jason Nix. The song is inspired by the story of my parents, who have worked selflessly their entire lives to provide for their children,” Cordero says in a statement. “I found that our family was established upon grace, hope, faithfulness, thankfulness, family, hard work and love. The song celebrates all the beautiful souls out there working towards their lofty dream while enjoying each moment of being in ‘The Middle.'”

Produced by Jake Gear, Welcome to Countryland features guest appearances by Hailey Whitters and Kaitlin Butts, and includes the band’s recording of a song co-written by Luke Combs, “A Cowboy Knows How.”

Welcome to Countryland track list:

1. “Country Is…” (written by Cleto Cordero, P. Palomino)

2. “Some Things Never Change” (written by Cleto Cordero, Ava Suppelsa)

3. “A Cowboy Knows How” (written by Luke Combs, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)

4. “Gettin’ By” (written by Cleto Cordero, Jason Nix)

5. “Well Spent Time” (Cleto Cordero)

6. “Life Without You” (feat. Kaitlin Butts) (written by Cleto Cordero, Brian Keane)

7. “No Ace in the Hole” (written by Jason Albers, Cleto Cordero, Reid Dillon)

8. “It’s Good to Be Back (Round Here Again)” (written by Cleto Cordero)

9. “Tilt Your Chair Back” (written by Cleto Cordero, Ryan Necci)

10. “Fallen Star” (written by Cleto Cordero)

11. “Daydreamer” (written by Cleto Cordero, Adam Landry)

12. “Dancin’ Around a Fire” (written by Cleto Cordero, P. Palomino)

13. “Off Broadway” (written by Cleto Cordero)

14. “…Meantime” (feat. Hailey Whitters) (written by Cleto Cordero, Lainey Wilson)

Welcome to Countryland Tour Dates:

June 5 — Austin, TX @ Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre

June 11 — Concan, TX @ House Pasture Cattle Company

June 12 — Coleman, TX @ Coleman Rodeo

June 18 — Gonzales, LA @ Lamar Dixon Expo Center*

June 19 — Stockdale, TX @ Watermelon Thump

June 25 — Christoval, TX @ Cooper’s BBQ

July 2 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheatre at the Wharf†

July 3 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheatre at the Wharf†

July 4 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheatre at the Wharf†

July 9 — Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

July 10 — Fort Laramie, OH @ Country Concert

July 11 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

July 16 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

July 17 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

July 23 — Fredericksburg, TX @ Luckenbach Texas

July 24 — New Braunfels, TX @ River Road Icehouse

July 29 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

July 30 — Artesia, NM @ Eddy County Fairgrounds

July 31 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 5 — Kansas City, MO @ Power and Light District

August 6 — Seward, NE @ Seward Country Fair*

August 7 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

August 8 — Chesterfield, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

August 13 — Cullman, AL @ Rock the South†

August 14 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

August 18 — Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room

August 19 — Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

August 20 — Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose

August 21 — Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln Cheyenne

August 26 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic

August 28 — Buda, TX @ Buck’s Backyard

September 4 — Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo Center

September 10 — College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry’s

September 15 — Stephenville, TX @ Larry Joe Taylor Music Fest

September 18 — Pryor, OK @ Born and Raised Festival

September 24 — Greenville, SC @ Blind Horse Saloon

September 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe’s

September 30 — Wichita, KS @ Wichita River Fest

*with Parker McCollum

†with Luke Combs