Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris Lead Nashville Hunger Concert

Come Together: Feeding Nashville, set for August 3rd, raises money to “combat food insecurity”

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard will co-present a benefit concert to feed the hungry in Nashville. Florida Georgia Line headline the show.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Maren Morris are among the performers at an August benefit concert raising awareness and funds to combat hunger in the Nashville area. “Come Together: Feeding Nashville” is the brainchild of FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard, along with Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and his spouse Taylin Lewan. The couples founded the organization Feeding Nashville in 2020 to provide healthy meals for those in need.

Set for August 3rd at the new FirstBank Amphitheater in Thompson’s Station south of Nashville, the concert also includes performances by Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Lily Rose. The Hubbards and Lewans announced the benefit during a press conference at the venue last week. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th, at 10 a.m. CT. Net proceeds go directly to the Feeding Nashville org.

“There’s such a need in our community, whether there’s a pandemic, or a tornado, even without those things, we need to be feeding people and so we just realized that need within our own backyard. It’s been so cool to watch the community come together,” Hayley Hubbard said in a statement.

“Come Together: Feeding Nashville” is the first live concert benefit held by Feeding Nashville. It’s also a preview of sorts of Florida Georgia Line’s recently announced I Love My Country Tour, which features Dickerson and Alaina in support. That tour kicks off September 24th in Atlanta.

In This Article: Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett

