 3 Dead From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Faster Horses Fest
Rolling Stone

Three Dead From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival

Woman also found dead at Michigan International Speedway festival grounds; cause of death not revealed

Faster Horses Festival

2021 Faster Horses

Getty Images

Three men were found dead and two more in critical condition from a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning that occurred this weekend at Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the five males — all in their early 20s — were found unresponsive in their travel trailer Saturday afternoon on the festival campground. Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

“According to Sheriff Investigators, the caller was a friend of the five males and became concerned when he had not heard from them,” Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer.”

The Sheriff’s Office added, “First Responders stress the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles.”

Additionally, the Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who was found early Saturday morning on the festival grounds, mlive reports. Police have not revealed Melissa Donna Havens’ cause of death, but announced they were in search of a man who was seen with Havens in the 24 hours before her death.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending Faster Horses Music Festival,” Michigan State Police tweeted.

Faster Horses organizers have not commented on either of the incidents. The festival at Brooklyn, Michigan’s Michigan International Speedway features headlining sets by Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean, along with artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

