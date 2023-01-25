Luke Bryan, Shania Twain Set for Faster Horses 2023

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Faster Horses festival. The music and camping gathering in Brooklyn, Michigan, announced its lineup on Wednesday.

Along with its three headliners, the festival, set for July 14th through 16th, includes a roster of veterans and newcomers. Dwight Yoakam, Chris Cagle, Billy Currington, and Ray Wylie Hubbard fall into the former category, while names like Priscilla Block, Blanco Brown, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Warren Zeiders, and Hailey Whitters land in the latter. Other performers include Dustin Lynch, Kylie Morgan, Dylan Scott, Dee Jay Silver, and Tenille Townes. A ”Next From Nashville” stage spotlights fresh talent like George Birge, Peytan Porter, Megan Moroney, and Madeline Edwards.

Three-day passes for Faster Horses go on sale Friday, Feb. 10. Trending Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement 2023 Oscar Nominees’ Five Biggest Snubs, From Tom Cruise to Women Directors Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Willie Nelson Just Announced Some Epic 90th Birthday Shows

The festival, which debuted at Michigan International Speedway in 2013, has developed a reputation as an excessively rowdy and sometimes dangerous event. Since 2015, seven people have died at Faster Horses. An exhaustive 2021 expose by the Michigan news outlet MLive offered a troubling account of rampant sexual assaults and a culture of predatory behavior, overt misogyny, and excessive drinking at the festival, where concertgoers set up “themed camps” with names like “Titty City” and the “Camel Toe Bar.”

The 2021 installment was also marred by tragedy after three men died from carbon monoxide poisoning while asleep in their camper. The families of the men are suing MIS (the operators of the speedway) and promoters Live Nation Worldwide Inc., alleging negligence.