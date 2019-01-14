Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith to Headline 2019 Faster Horses Festival

Keith Urban is gearing up for a busy summer festival season. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has five fests already on his schedule and just added another: Urban will headline Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival with Toby Keith and Zac Brown Band.

Set for July 19th through 21st in Brooklyn, Michigan, the country-music camping event marks its seventh year. Along with the trio of headliners, the festival features a lineup heavy on young talent: Danielle Bradbery, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Lanco, Michael Ray, Tyer Rich, Dylan Scott and Mitchell Tenpenny are all on the bill. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Randy Houser and Kip Moore are also scheduled to perform.

The pilgrimage to Brooklyn, Michigan, (about 90 minutes west of Detroit) has become a country music festival tradition, along with the scenic Watershed Festival in Washington, the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the Country LakeShake in Chicago. Last year, the Live Nation festival lineup launched another destination event, Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival near Denver, Colorado.

Three-day passes for Faster Horses go on sale January 25th at 10:00 a.m./ET.

Urban recently headlined Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration for a third year, while Zac Brown Band released the new song “Someone I Used to Know.” They’ll launch their Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour in March. Toby Keith also has new music, the superb ballad “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” which he wrote for the Clint Eastwood film The Mule. Late last year, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his breakout single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”