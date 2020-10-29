Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning Set for Farm Rescue Benefit Concert

Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Dustin Lynch are among the artists performing as part of the upcoming Farm Rescue benefit concert in Nashville. The virtual event, held in partnership between Farm Rescue and John Deere, takes place December 9th at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with proceeds benefiting farmers affected by Covid-19.

“COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms — when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation,” says Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue.

“The Farm Must Go On by John Deere” will be free for viewing at 8 p.m. ET by the general public via YouTube. Donations will be collected during the event as well as on the John Deere website. Additional performers for the concert include Madde & Tae and Tyler Farr. Farm Rescue helps farmers who have experienced major setbacks, such as illness or natural disaster, to get the equipment and labor force necessary to continue with their harvest.

Last month, Willie Nelson and his Farm Aid Partners Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews hosted a virtual “On the Road” version of their annual fundraising event. Performers included Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Black Pumas, and Jamey Johnson.