 Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning Set for Farm Rescue Benefit Concert - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Blackout Tuesday's Founders Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang — Future 25
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning Set for Farm Rescue Benefit Concert

“The Farm Must Go On by John Deere” takes place December 9th and also features Maddie & Tae and Dustin Lynch

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis Denning

Travis Denning is among the country artists performing in support of farmers affected by Covid-19.

John Shearare/Getty Images for CMT

Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Dustin Lynch are among the artists performing as part of the upcoming Farm Rescue benefit concert in Nashville. The virtual event, held in partnership between Farm Rescue and John Deere, takes place December 9th at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville with proceeds benefiting farmers affected by Covid-19.

“COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms — when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation,” says Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue.

“The Farm Must Go On by John Deere” will be free for viewing at 8 p.m. ET by the general public via YouTube. Donations will be collected during the event as well as on the John Deere website. Additional performers for the concert include Madde & Tae and Tyler Farr. Farm Rescue helps farmers who have experienced major setbacks, such as illness or natural disaster, to get the equipment and labor force necessary to continue with their harvest.

Last month, Willie Nelson and his Farm Aid Partners Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews hosted a virtual “On the Road” version of their annual fundraising event. Performers included Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Black Pumas, and Jamey Johnson.

In This Article: Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, travis denning

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.