Faith Hill, Mississippi Native, Calls for State to Change Its Flag

Faith Hill, a native of Star, Mississippi, which she sang about in her 2005 hit “Mississippi Girl,” is calling for her home state to change its flag. Consisting of three stripes with the Confederate flag in the corner, the banner is the last of the state flags to use the polarizing Confederate symbol in their design.

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag,” Hill wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday. “I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

As Hill points out in her tweets, the design of the flag was adopted near the end of the 19th century: “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894.”

Hill is just the latest voice to advocate for a new Mississippi flag. On Thursday, coaches from universities like Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Jackson State called on lawmakers to vote to amend the flag after the SEC and the NCAA announced they would not allow conference championship games to be played in Mississippi under the current flag.

Lawmakers in the state may vote on changing the flag as early as Friday. “I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi,” Hill tweeted, adding the hashtag #takeitdownMS.

The Mississippi flag debate comes amidst a new movement in the United States in support of racial equality, following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.