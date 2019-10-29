Evan Felker, Carrie Rodriguez Team for New Song ‘Whiskey in Your Water’

Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker and singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez come together to sing the new song “Whiskey in Your Water” for Bruce Robison’s Next Waltz. A video shows the pair performing the track in the studio with Robison’s Next Waltz house band.

With dusty rock & roll charm to spare, the strummy tune sees Felker singing about a pair of lovers that have to stay on the run for reasons not entirely clear. They’re an unpredictable duo, but there’s an unmistakable optimism about what they’ll find when they get wherever they’re going. “Never know just what you’re thinking when you look at me that way,” Felker sings, accompanied by harmony and fiddle work from Rodriguez.

Felker’s main band had previously performed as part of the Next Waltz and he mentioned to Robison that he was a fan of Rodriguez but had never met her.

“I proposed that we come up with a song to do and had been pitching things at him for a while,” says Robison. “When he sent me the chorus of ‘Whiskey in Your Water,’ I knew it was the one we should do with Carrie. He was still writing lyrics to the moment we cut the song. It’s just magic — they should do an entire record together.”

“Whiskey in Your Water” was recorded before the Turnpike Troubadours made the decision to go on hiatus. The popular Oklahoma band was beset with troubles earlier in 2019, canceling a series of concerts before ultimately deciding to take a break. Rodriguez, meanwhile, released the album Lola — a bilingual collection that placed Mexican rancheras alongside country ballads — in 2016.