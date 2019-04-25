See Erin Rae’s Kaleidoscopic ‘Bad Mind’ Video

Erin Rae has released the kaleidoscopic new video for her song “Bad Mind.” The track originally appeared on Rae’s 2018 album Putting on Airs, which was named one of Rolling Stone‘s top country and Americana albums of 2018.

One year hasn’t dulled the impact of “Bad Mind,” which finds Rae fearlessly interrogating her own mental health and sexuality to open herself to deeper relationships. “I can’t own my feelings for you/Can’t own my fears,” she sings, her voice cool and calm. Rae links these internal struggles with an event from her childhood, when the Alabama State Supreme Court declared her aunt an unfit mother because she was partnered to a woman. But the new video for “Bad Mind” is all reflection and rebirth, with Rae taking a stroll through the woods amid early spring greenery and colorful flowers — imagery that’s transformed into a dreamlike visual display and projected inside Rae’s silhouette.

Putting on Airs was released in June 2018 via Alabama-based Single Lock Records. In May, Rae will play several dates supporting Single Lock co-founder John Paul White — who recently released his latest solo album The Hurting Kind — followed by shows supporting Dylan LeBlanc and Father John Misty through the end of summer.