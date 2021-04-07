 Eric Church's 2021 Tour: See Dates - Rolling Stone
Eric Church Announces Return to the Road With 2021 Arena Tour

Gather Again Tour kicks off in September and features the country music star performing in the round

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Eric Church, 2021 Tour Dates

Eric Church will play arenas on a 2021 tour.

Richard Gabriel Ford/Getty Images

Eric Church has announced dates for an extensive arena tour that will carry him into 2022. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year plans to kick off the Gather Again Tour on September 17th in Lexington, Kentucky. Each show will be played in the round with his stage at the center of the room. For some past tours, Church sold seats all the way around the stage, but this is his first trek with a true in-the-round setup.

With opening dates starting in mid-September, the 55-date Gather Again Tour will ostensibly keep Church on the road for nine months when it wraps up in late May 2022. Notable stops include back-to-back shows at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., and the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Church will also stop in several Southern cities, including Louisville, New Orleans, Birmingham, Knoxville, and Little Rock, but so far, no Nashville date is on his itinerary. Tickets go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

Church will have plenty of new music to play at these upcoming shows. His triple album Heart & Soul arrives in three installments beginning with Heart on April 16th, followed by Soul on April 23rd, and the middle section & (Ampersand) going to Church Choir club members on Tuesday, April 20th.

Here are Church’s Gather Again Tour Dates:

September 17, 2021 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
September 18, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
September 24, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 25, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 1, 2021 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
October 2, 2021 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
October 8, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 9, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 15, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 22, 2021 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
October 23, 2021 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
October 29, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
October 30, 2021 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
November 12, 2021 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
November 13, 2021 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
December 3, 2021 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
December 4, 2021 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
December 10, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 11, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
December 17, 2021 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
December 18, 2021 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
January 7, 2022 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
January 8, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
January 14, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
January 15, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
January 21, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
January 22, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 4, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
February 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 11, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
February 12, 2022 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
February 18, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb 19, 2022 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 25, 2022 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
February 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 4, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 5, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
March 11, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 18, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 19, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
March 25, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26, 2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
April 2, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 8, 2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 9, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 16, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 29, 2022 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
April 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
May 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
May 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
May 11, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 20, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

