Eric Church Announces Return to the Road With 2021 Arena Tour

Eric Church has announced dates for an extensive arena tour that will carry him into 2022. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year plans to kick off the Gather Again Tour on September 17th in Lexington, Kentucky. Each show will be played in the round with his stage at the center of the room. For some past tours, Church sold seats all the way around the stage, but this is his first trek with a true in-the-round setup.

With opening dates starting in mid-September, the 55-date Gather Again Tour will ostensibly keep Church on the road for nine months when it wraps up in late May 2022. Notable stops include back-to-back shows at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., and the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Church will also stop in several Southern cities, including Louisville, New Orleans, Birmingham, Knoxville, and Little Rock, but so far, no Nashville date is on his itinerary. Tickets go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

Church will have plenty of new music to play at these upcoming shows. His triple album Heart & Soul arrives in three installments beginning with Heart on April 16th, followed by Soul on April 23rd, and the middle section & (Ampersand) going to Church Choir club members on Tuesday, April 20th.

Here are Church’s Gather Again Tour Dates:

September 17, 2021 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

September 18, 2021 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 24, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 25, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 1, 2021 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 2, 2021 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

October 8, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 9, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 15, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 22, 2021 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 23, 2021 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

October 29, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

October 30, 2021 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 12, 2021 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 13, 2021 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

December 3, 2021 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

December 4, 2021 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

December 10, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 11, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

December 17, 2021 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

December 18, 2021 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

January 7, 2022 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

January 8, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

January 14, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

January 15, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

January 21, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

January 22, 2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 4, 2022 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

February 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 11, 2022 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

February 12, 2022 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

February 18, 2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 19, 2022 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 25, 2022 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

February 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 4, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 5, 2022 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

March 11, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 18, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 19, 2022 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

March 25, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26, 2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 1, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

April 2, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 8, 2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 9, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 15, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 16, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 29, 2022 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

April 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

May 6, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

May 7, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

May 11, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 20, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden