Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next 'The Staircase': Inside Wild Theory That Could Solve Docuseries Mystery Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Eric Church Underwater: Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Shoot

See how we captured the “Desperate Man” country star for our new cover story

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
eric church

See behind-the-scenes video of Eric Church's Rolling Stone cover photo shoot.

Eric Church went all in for the photo shoot of his Rolling Stone cover story, diving into a pool with a guitar to create a one-of-a-kind underwater image. The photo, by Joe Pugliese, hints at what’s detailed in the accompanying interview, as writer Josh Eells gets beneath the surface of Nashville’s defiant one. Read the full feature here, in which Church, who will release his new album Desperate Man on October 5th, opens up about his love of Bernie Sanders, his dislike for the NRA and why he’ll never lip-sync.

 

In This Article: Eric Church

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad