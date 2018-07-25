Eric Church Underwater: Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Shoot

Eric Church went all in for the photo shoot of his Rolling Stone cover story, diving into a pool with a guitar to create a one-of-a-kind underwater image. The photo, by Joe Pugliese, hints at what’s detailed in the accompanying interview, as writer Josh Eells gets beneath the surface of Nashville’s defiant one. Read the full feature here, in which Church, who will release his new album Desperate Man on October 5th, opens up about his love of Bernie Sanders, his dislike for the NRA and why he’ll never lip-sync.