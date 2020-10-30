 Eric Church's 'Through My Ray-Bans': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
Eric Church Details View From the Stage in New Song ‘Through My Ray-Bans’

Poignant number follows Church’s releases “Hell of a View” and “Stick That in Your Country Song”

After teasing the song back in April, Eric Church has finally released “Through My Ray-Bans,” a heartfelt number dedicated to survivors and victims of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Unlike his song “Why Not Me,” which wrestled with immediate survivor’s guilt of having played that same stage, Church’s latest is a defiant tribute to resilience and community that feels even more powerful in the midst of a pandemic when live shows are mostly nonexistent.

Written alongside Luke Laird and Barry Dean, “Through My Ray-Bans” — a nod to Church’s signature eyewear — looks forward to the display of togetherness he witnesses when he’s onstage: “Everybody’s got their arms around everybody else’s shoulders,” he sings during the chorus. “Guarding against the world outside like an army of Friday night soldiers.” In the song, Church also injects a playful self-reference into the chorus, when he mentions one of his early signature hits, 2011’s “Drink In My Hand.” “The battle wages tomorrow,” he sings, “but tonight we’ve got a drink in our hands.”

“Through My Ray Bans” comes just a few weeks after Church released another new song, the easygoing heartland-rock tune “Hell of a View,” from his forthcoming album. Between those songs and other recent releases like “Stick That in Your Country Song,” “Crazyland” and “Bad Mother Trucker,” fans already have a solid sense of what the as-yet-untitled project might sound like.

