 Eric Church to Play Milwaukee Stadium Show With Brothers Osborne - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Omar Apollo and Daniel Caesar Reminisce About a Love that Once Was in Beautifully Queer 'Invincible' Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Eric Church to Headline Milwaukee’s Ballpark, Says More ‘One of a Kind’ Gigs Are on Tap

Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum will join the country rebel at American Family Field over Memorial Day weekend

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eric Church, Milwaukee concertEric Church, Milwaukee concert

Eric Church will headline the ballpark home of the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Eric Church says fans should look out for a series of new concerts this summer. The North Carolina country singer, currently on his Gather Again Tour, announced the first of those shows on Tuesday morning. Church will headline Milwaukee’s American Family Field — the home of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers — over Memorial Day weekend.

Set for Saturday, May 28, the lineup also features Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. “We’re adding a couple of one-of-a-kind shows in some brand new cities. Milwaukee, you’re up first,” Church said in a video statement, promising, “a show that will be even bigger and better than the last time I came to town.” Church last played Milwaukee on his Double Down Tour in 2019.

Members of the singer’s Church Choir fan club can buy tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 11, with a public onsale set for Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

On Friday, Church’s Gather Again Tour returns to Omaha, Nebraska, where he first kicked off 2019’s Double Down Tour three years ago. He’ll also play Des Moines, Iowa, this Super Bowl weekend. Last year, Church performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. (Another country singer, Mickey Guyton, does the honors at Super Bowl LVI.)

In This Article: Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Parker McCollum

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.