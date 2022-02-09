Eric Church to Headline Milwaukee’s Ballpark, Says More ‘One of a Kind’ Gigs Are on Tap

Eric Church says fans should look out for a series of new concerts this summer. The North Carolina country singer, currently on his Gather Again Tour, announced the first of those shows on Tuesday morning. Church will headline Milwaukee’s American Family Field — the home of the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers — over Memorial Day weekend.

Set for Saturday, May 28, the lineup also features Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. “We’re adding a couple of one-of-a-kind shows in some brand new cities. Milwaukee, you’re up first,” Church said in a video statement, promising, “a show that will be even bigger and better than the last time I came to town.” Church last played Milwaukee on his Double Down Tour in 2019.

Members of the singer’s Church Choir fan club can buy tickets beginning Friday, Feb. 11, with a public onsale set for Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. CT.

On Friday, Church’s Gather Again Tour returns to Omaha, Nebraska, where he first kicked off 2019’s Double Down Tour three years ago. He’ll also play Des Moines, Iowa, this Super Bowl weekend. Last year, Church performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan. (Another country singer, Mickey Guyton, does the honors at Super Bowl LVI.)