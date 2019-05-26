×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Anderson Cooper Dismantles Facebook Exec’s Defense of Not Removing Fake Pelosi Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Eric Church Goes to Prison in New ‘Some of It’ Video

Country singer tries to write a song with the help of a smuggled guitar

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

After bootlegging a cache of vinyl and airdropping it to fans in the video for “Desperate Man,” Eric Church pays for his crime in the clip for his latest single “Some of It.”

Opening with mugshots of his band, the video quickly establishes that the Chief is behind bars, locked away without any musical means of creativity. That is until his daughter subverts the law to send him an electric guitar. And she doesn’t just smuggle it in inside a cake — she painstakingly disassembles the instrument and ships it to the prison, where his fellow inmates squire it to Church’s cell via the prison laundry system.

Soon, Church is strumming away — thanks in part to a guard who tosses him a pack of strings — and sets about writing a song for the daughter and wife he’s left behind. It’s finished by the time he’s up for release, and Church’s estranged family appears to pick him up. Keen-eyed fans will recognize the station wagon from “Desperate Man” as the car his daughter drives to the jail — she even anxiously checks the rearview mirror the way Church did in his previous video.

Related

Eric Church
Eric Church's Double Down Tour: 10 Things We Learned From Opening Weekend
Eric Church Steals Music, Airdrops It to Fans in 'Desperate Man' Video

It all ends with Church donning his signature aviators and walking into freedom and safety. Or does he? The video ends with a mysterious phone call by an unseen figure, announcing, “He’s out.”

On Saturday night, Church brought his Double Down Tour to Nashville, performing at the city’s Nissan Stadium. After a series of summer festival appearances, he’ll resume the tour in September.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone