Eric Church Returns to Amphitheaters With 2023 Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is taking things outdoors this summer: The country singer-songwriter launches the Outsiders Revival Tour in June. Calling back to the title of his 2014 album Outsiders, the trek will focus exclusively on open-air venues in North America (his first outdoor tour in 13 years) and showcase a rotating group of opening acts.

Kicking off June 22 in Milwaukee, the Outsiders Revival Tour runs through the end of September and finds Church visiting virtually every part of the U.S. (although California is notably absent from the itinerary). Stops include Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, and a two-night stint at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Aug. 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Where Church has eschewed opening acts on recent tours, instead playing marathon shows with two sets, the Outsiders Revival Tour will offer a plethora of guests changing from show to show. Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, and Morgan Wade will appear at various June dates, while Koe Wetzel, Travis Tritt, and Muscadine Bloodline will be onstage at July shows. Cody Jinks will open four shows in August, and later in the run, guests include red-hot Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jackson Dean, as well as Hailey Whitters, Paul Cauthen, and Whiskey Myers. Church hinted at this diverse group of guests through a series of social media posts featuring snippets of their music.

In 2021, Church went big and released a three-part album titled Heart & Soul, with each word — and the ampersand — representing a different installment. The project was put together with Church's longtime producer Jay Joyce, but tracks were recorded well away from Nashville in the North Carolina mountains, a fact that had an effect on the sound.

"It does not sound like our other albums," Church told Rolling Stone. "It does not sound like what we've done before. The drum sounds are different, the guitar sounds are different, the vocals are different. It's all different because we've never been in that environment."

The Outsiders Revival Tour dates:

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Elle King)

June 23 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre (Ashley McBryde, the Red Clay Strays)

June 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (Ashley McBryde, the Red Clay Strays)

June 30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium (Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 7 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage (Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & the Saints)

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ the Pavilion at Star Lake (Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & the Saints)

July 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

July 29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

Aug. 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park (Cody Jinks)

Aug. 5 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live (Cody Jinks)

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center (Cody Jinks)

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Cody Jinks)

Aug. 18 – Orange Beach, AL @ the Wharf Amphitheater (Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 19 – Orange Beach, AL @ the Wharf Amphitheater (Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (Whiskey Myers)

Aug. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 8 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 9 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre (Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater (Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen)

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre (Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 30 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Whiskey Myers)