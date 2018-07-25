Eric Church on Garth Brooks’ Lip-Syncing: ‘That Pissed Me Off’

Eric Church appears on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s August issue, and the “Desperate Man” singer doesn’t mince words when it comes to the art of performing country music.

“We don’t use machines. We use instruments,” he tells Rolling Stone‘s Josh Eells.

Which is why he was particularly irked when Garth Brooks admitted to lip-syncing his song “Ask Me How I Know” at November’s CMA Awards – where Brooks won the night’s top prize, Entertainer of the Year.

“So the winner of the biggest category of the night lip-synced in the biggest moment on the show?” Church says. “Fuck that! And I didn’t like his excuse at all.”

Brooks defended his decision, citing the loss of his voice after performing 12 shows in 10 days.

“I felt like he was speaking for the other nominees. I can speak for myself – I’m not lip-syncing,” continues Church, who was nominated opposite Brooks in the category. “If I can’t sing, I won’t sing, or I’ll sing badly. But at least you’ll get what you get.”

For Church, who regularly performed three-hour shows with an intermission on his last tour, lip-syncing is a cardinal sin. “It is and always will be a red line. It’s fabricated. I don’t want young artists thinking it’s OK, because it’s not.”

Church will release his latest album Desperate Man on October 5th.