See Eric Church Debut His Inspiring New Song ‘Never Break Heart’

Eric Church offered the debut of a new song during the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night, along with a hopeful speech about persevering through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like most of the performances in the two-hour show, Church sang the inspiring “Never Break Heart” alone at home, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. The song is a message of encouragement: yes, the world is a scary place, but you can get through it. “Don’t let fear steal your brave heart/ don’t let doubt take your faith heart/it’s OK to cry, but don’t ever break heart,” Church sings in the chorus.

The country star, who has been working on the follow-up to 2018’s Desperate Man, teed up the song with some words about how he believes we’ll get through the current crisis.

“The hardest thing about this for me as a dad, as a husband, as business leader, as a citizen, has been the unknown. I believe we fear the unknown,” Church said. “But after some thought and a lot of prayer, here’s what I know. I have hope and you should have hope. Since the beginning of time people have gathered… and we will gather again. The important thing to remember is to not fear, to be brave, and to endure. That’s what this song is about.”