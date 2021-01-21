Eric Church Is Releasing Three New Albums

Eric Church will follow up his 2018 album Desperate Man with three new albums. Collectively titled Heart & Soul and spanning 24 tracks, the albums will be released over a week in April: Heart on April 16th, one titled & on the 20th, and Soul on April 23rd. Preorders begin January 29th.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced his ambitious plan in a video dispatch to his fan club, the Church Choir. Heart features nine songs, including the previously released “Stick That in Your Country Song” and “Crazyland,” along with new song “Heart on Fire,” which leads off the LP. The Soul album includes his current single “Hell of a View,” “Jenny” (a song he debuted at Country Radio Seminar last February), and a track titled “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones.” The ampersand record will be available only to Church Choir members and includes the songs “Through My Ray Bans” and “Doin’ Life With Me.” Since June, the Nashville singer has been releasing individual tracks from a marathon writing session in his home state of North Carolina.

In a message sent to the Church Choir earlier today, Eric made a special announcement. Church Choir pre-order begins Thursday, January 28. Public pre-order begins Friday, January 29.

In a video, Church says the albums “came out of my 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina where the songs were recorded and written” and acknowledged the trying times of the pandemic. “It’s been a long 10 months. With the power of music and love for each other, we will get through this, we will gather again soon,” Church said, adding that the music is “the very best we’ve ever made.”

The Heart & Soul news arrives a few days after the NFL announced that Church would be singing the National Anthem with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV.

Here’s the track list and writing credits for all three LPs:

Heart

1. “Heart on Fire” (Eric Church)

2. “Heart of the Night” (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill)

3. “Russian Roulette” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

4. “People Break” (Eric Church, Luke Laird)

5. “Stick That in Your Country Song” (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele)

6. “Never Break Heart” (Eric Church, Luke Dick)

7. “Crazyland” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney)

8. “Bunch of Nothing” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde)

9. “Love Shine Down” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

&

1. “Through My Ray-Bans” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)

2. “Doing Life With Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

3. “Do Side” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

4. “Kiss Her Goodbye” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

5. “Mad Man” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard)

6. “Lone Wolf” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul

1. “Rock & Roll Found Me” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams)

2. “Look Good and You Know It” (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows)

3. “Bright Side Girl” (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels)

4. “Break It Kind of Guy” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick)

5. “Hell of a View” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)

6. “Where I Wanna Be” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

7. “Jenny” (Eric Church)

8. “Bad Mother Trucker” (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman)

9. “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” (Casey Beathard)