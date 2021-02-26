Eric Church Says to Stand Strong in Unwavering New Song ‘Never Break Heart’

Eric Church continues to gear up for the April debut of his three-album project Heart & Soul with the release of the unwavering new song “Never Break Heart.”

Written by Church with frequent collaborator Luke Dick (“Kill a Word”), “Never Break Heart” celebrates the resiliency of the human spirit, no matter how much is thrown your way. Fears over raising kids in a mean old world or getting your soul crushed by a bad romance may paralyze, but Church says to stand strong. “Don’t let fear steal your brave heart/don’t let doubt take your faith heart,” he sings, “it’s OK to cry/but don’t never break heart.”

Tinkling piano underscores the innocence of “Never Break Heart,” but it’s tempered by a gnawing guitar solo at the midway point — the pure and the dirty of life represented by two juxtaposed instruments. “It’s OK to cry,” Church repeats over and over at song’s end.

“Never Break Heart” is one of three songs with “heart” in the title that appears on the album Heart, due April 16th. The & album arrives April 20th to members of Church’s fan club, with Soul following for all fans on April 23rd.

Church scored three nominations when nominees were announced for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday morning. The “Stick That in Your Country Song” vocalist is up for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for “Does to Me,” a collaboration with Luke Combs. The 56th ACM Awards air April 18th.