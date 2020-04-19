 Eric Church Teases New Song 'Through My Ray Bans' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Eric Church Teases New Song 'Through My Ray Bans' in Defiant Video Message Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Eric Church Teases New Song ‘Through My Ray Bans’ in Defiant Video Message

“I don’t believe…this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against,” the country singer says in a spoken-word performance

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

In a defiant spoken-word recording, Eric Church celebrates the human spirit and promises that the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated, while also hinting at a new song on the horizon, “Through My Ray Bans.”

“Where there once were roars, now there are just echoes. The handshakes and the hugs of yore are now too dangerous,” Church says over a montage of audience members at his shows. “But I don’t believe in fear. I don’t believe in panic. I don’t believe, in all its complexity, this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against: the American resolve.”

By the end of the video, he’s ratcheted up the emotion, preaching faith that fans will gather once again and prove that the “best is yet to come. We shall rage. We shall roar. I cannot wait to see you again — through my Ray Bans,” he says, as a new song with a message of community and solidarity swells behind him.

“Everybody’s got their arms around everybody else’s shoulders, guarding against the world outside like an army of Friday night soldiers,” he sings. “The battle wages tomorrow, but tonight we’ve got a drink in our hands/wish you could stay the way I see you through my Ray-Bans.” Church’s signature stage look is a pair of Ray-Ban aviators.

Church recently debuted another new song, “Never Break Heart,” at the ACM Presents: Our Country special and revealed he finished a new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Desperate Man, during a remote recording session in North Carolina.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Eric Church

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.