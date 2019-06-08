See Eric Church’s 17-Song Medley at CMA Fest 2019

Two weeks after setting an attendance record at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium with a marathon solo performance — i.e. no opening acts — Eric Church returned to the venue for CMA Fest on Friday night without any band at all. Walking onstage with just an acoustic guitar, the country singer launched into a mega medley of 17 songs.

A medley of familiar and oddball covers, from “Night Moves” to “Gin and Juice,” has become an expected part of Church’s set on his Double Down Tour, but at CMA Fest he chose to perform his own songs, putting the focus squarely on the songwriting. Opening with “Mistress Named Music,” off 2015’s Mr. Misunderstood, Church touched on all six studio albums of his discography. “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag” and “Sinners Like Me” represented his 2006 debut. “Smoke a Little Smoke” nodded to Carolina. “Wrecking Ball” repped The Outsiders. And current single “Some of It” and the title track waved the flag for Desperate Man. A set-closing “Springsteen,” off Chief, became a stadium-wide singalong, before Church wrapped up the nearly half-hour medley with a “Mistress Named Music” coda.

If his Nissan Stadium headlining show in May was unarguable proof that he should be in this year’s Entertainer of the Year conversation, Church’s vulnerable CMA Fest appearance made the case that he should win it.

Eric Church’s CMA Fest medley:

“Mistress Named Music”

“Drink in My Hand”

“Mr. Misunderstood”

“Talladega”

“Desperate Man”

“Some of It”

“Smoke a Little Smoke”

“Pledge Allegiance to the Hag”

“Round Here Buzz”

“Cold One”

“Wrecking Ball”

“Homeboy”

“Record Year”

“Give Me Back My Hometown”

“Sinners Like Me”

“Creepin'”

“Springsteen”

“Mistress Named Music”