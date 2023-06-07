Eric Church’s Sunglasses and Trucker Hat Are Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame

Eric Church is not a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee just yet, but the Nashville institution will preview the inevitable with a new exhibit dedicated to the platinum-selling artist known as “Chief.”

Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, opening July 13, will chart Church’s rise from late-night bar gigs to sold-out stadiums, with the North Carolina native’s personal collection on display in the form of musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, tour memorabilia, awards, photographs and more.

Among the items featured are the acoustic guitar that Church played during his childhood, the truck stop-bought Von Dutch hat that Church frequently wore onstage, and the purple suede suit that Church wore when he sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV. And, yep, his famous aviator shades will be included too.

Eric Church’s high school yearbook Bob Delevante

“Eric Church has done it his way completely,” Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “His steadfast artistic vision and authenticity resonate deeply with audiences, and he continues to serve as an important collaborator and renegade role model for generations of country music artists.”

The Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul will reside at the Country Music Hall of Fame until June 2024.

The announcement of the exhibit coincides with Church’s Nashville concert this weekend as part of CMA Fest. Church will then hit the road this summer on his Outsiders Revival Tour, a roving festival of sorts that features an all-star, revolving door lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks, Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Whiskey Myers, and more on select dates.