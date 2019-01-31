Eric Church’s Double Down Tour Stops to Be Broadcast Live on SiriusXM

Eric Church fans will have the opportunity to listen in on his ambitious Double Down Tour this February, as the innovative star will broadcast four of the unique shows live on SiriusXM’s the Highway.

Airing each Friday beginning February 1st from Boston, Massachusetts, the live broadcasts will feature Church’s freewheeling, two-set concert experience in which no two shows are the same, with more than 30 songs rounding out a completely different set list each night. The tour finds Church delivering back-to-back nights of double-length concerts in the same city, and the SiriusXM broadcasts will include upcoming tour stops in Minneapolis, Detroit and Cincinnati, kicking off at 8 p.m. local time (to the concert venue).

In addition, Church will join SiriusXM the Highway host Buzz Brainard to broadcast Brainard’s weekly Music Row Happy Hour show from Cowboy Jack’s in Minneapolis and Tin Roof in Cincinnati, airing just before each of those cities’ respective concerts. The Highway can be found on SiriusXM channel 56, the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com. Church’s tour kicked off January 19th in Omaha, Nebraska, and will continue through June 28th and 29th in George, Washington.

Here’s a complete list of Eric Church’s Double Down Tour concerts broadcasting live on SiriusXM’s The Highway:

February 1 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

February 8 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Target Center

February 15 – Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

February 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ US Bank Arena