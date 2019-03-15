Eric Church Adds New Cities to Double Down Tour

Eric Church has become known for his unconventional approach to the country music tour, playing three-hour sets with no opener and changing up his setlist from night to night. On his current Double Down Tour, he’s raising the bar even further, performing two shows in each city, on back-to-back nights.

This week, the “Some of It” singer announced 13 additional shows to his Double Down Tour, doing two consecutive concerts in cities like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California, and one-night-stands in markets like New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Church released a video to his Church Choir fan club, telling them, “I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing — so we’re going to play a little more… I can’t thank you enough for what this is and what I’m seeing every night. I appreciate everybody giving me everything they’ve got and I look forward to seeing you on the road!”

The North Carolina songwriter kicked off the Double Down Tour with two loose, funky gigs in Omaha in January, debuting a sprawling stage set that included a lighting rig that extends to the back of the arena. His latest album Desperate Man is nominated for Album of the Year at April 7th’s ACM Awards.

Here are the additional dates of the Double Down Tour, along with already announced shows denoted with an asterisk.

March 15 & 16 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum*

March 22 & 23 — Chicago @ Allstate Arena*

March 29 & 30 —Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

April 12 & 13 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center*

April 19 & 20 — Cleveland @ Quicken Loans Arena*

April 26 & 27 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

May 3 & 4 — Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena*

May 10 & 11 — Denver @ Pepsi Center*

May 17 & 18 — Los Angeles @ STAPLES Center*

May 25 — Nashville @ Nissan Stadium*

June 28 & 29 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre*

September 13 & 14 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

September 20 & 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 11 & 12 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

October 25 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

November 1 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

November 2 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

November 15 & 16 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

November 22 & 23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

*previously announced dates